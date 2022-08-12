 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.55 crore, up 69.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.55 crore in June 2022 up 69.65% from Rs. 135.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 179.37% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022 down 5.01% from Rs. 23.57 crore in June 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 80.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 93.39% over the last 12 months.

Tilaknagar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.55 241.06 135.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.55 241.06 135.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.43 120.59 63.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.63 2.86 -4.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.49 11.73 7.13
Depreciation 8.05 8.08 8.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.28 80.10 45.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.67 17.70 15.18
Other Income 0.67 7.83 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.34 25.53 15.38
Interest 13.30 15.50 15.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.04 10.03 0.37
Exceptional Items -- 13.22 --
P/L Before Tax 1.04 23.25 0.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.04 23.25 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.04 23.25 0.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.04 23.25 0.37
Equity Share Capital 158.76 158.62 139.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 1.49 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.06 1.44 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 1.49 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.06 1.44 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tilaknagar Ind #Tilaknagar Industries
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
