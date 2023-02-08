Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore in December 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.88 crore in December 2022 up 639.17% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2021.