Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore in December 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.88 crore in December 2022 up 639.17% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2021.

Tilaknagar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 675.46 596.05 501.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 675.46 596.05 501.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.69 147.51 99.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.81 -7.83 -2.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.72 8.98 6.94
Depreciation 8.16 8.22 8.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 471.30 415.96 365.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.41 23.21 24.20
Other Income 1.17 0.59 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.58 23.80 25.32
Interest 9.02 9.91 15.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.55 13.88 9.79
Exceptional Items 51.33 -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.88 13.88 9.79
Tax -- -- -0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.88 13.88 10.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.88 13.88 10.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.88 13.88 10.27
Equity Share Capital 181.83 165.91 155.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 0.84 0.72
Diluted EPS 4.31 0.81 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 0.84 0.72
Diluted EPS 4.31 0.81 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited