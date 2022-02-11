Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 501.67 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.67 crore in December 2021 up 16.32% from Rs. 431.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021 up 364.19% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2021 up 46.27% from Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2020.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 77.85 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)