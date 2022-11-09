Tilak Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 89.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 89.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 4.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.61% returns over the last 6 months and -78.66% over the last 12 months.