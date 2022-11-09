 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tilak Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 89.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 89.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 4.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.61% returns over the last 6 months and -78.66% over the last 12 months.

Tilak Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.11 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.11 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.13 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.23 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.25 0.13
Other Income 0.20 0.46 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.21 0.22
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.21 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.21 0.22
Tax -- 0.09 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.12 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.12 0.22
Equity Share Capital 22.34 17.67 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:48 am
