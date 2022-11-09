English
    Tilak Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 89.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 89.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Tilak Ventures shares closed at 4.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.61% returns over the last 6 months and -78.66% over the last 12 months.

    Tilak Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.110.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.110.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.03----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.22----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.130.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.230.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.250.13
    Other Income0.200.460.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.210.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.190.210.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.210.22
    Tax--0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.190.120.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.190.120.22
    Equity Share Capital22.3417.6712.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:48 am