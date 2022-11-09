Tilak Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 89.32% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 89.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
Tilak Ventures shares closed at 4.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.61% returns over the last 6 months and -78.66% over the last 12 months.
|Tilak Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.11
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.11
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.13
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.23
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.25
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.46
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|0.09
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.12
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.12
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|22.34
|17.67
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited