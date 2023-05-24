Tilak Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 48.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 48.33% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 462.01% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 up 1207.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Tilak Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 3.54 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -65.40% over the last 12 months.