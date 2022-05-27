Tilak Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, up 1207.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in March 2022 up 1207.59% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 192.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 145.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
Tilak Ventures shares closed at 9.79 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Tilak Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.22
|0.11
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.22
|0.11
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.49
|1.69
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.69
|-1.69
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.81
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.76
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.09
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.67
|0.31
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.67
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.67
|0.20
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.67
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.67
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|17.67
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited