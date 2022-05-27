Tilak Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, up 1207.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in March 2022 up 1207.59% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 192.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 145.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 9.79 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)