Tilak Ventures Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 61.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 61.7% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 66.25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Tilak Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 9.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.11% returns over the last 6 months and 202.33% over the last 12 months.