Tilak Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 3934.87% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 3934.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 312.16% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 310.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Tilak Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.
|Tilak Ventures shares closed at 3.83 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -59.08% returns over the last 6 months and -81.85% over the last 12 months.
|Tilak Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.37
|0.36
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.37
|0.36
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.03
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.75
|0.22
|1.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|--
|-1.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.33
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.17
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-0.39
|-0.76
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.20
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.41
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.41
|-0.19
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|22.37
|22.34
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.01
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited