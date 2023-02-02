English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Budget impact: How it will affect your portfolio
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tilak Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 3934.87% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilak Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 3934.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 312.16% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 310.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
    Tilak Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.Tilak Ventures shares closed at 3.83 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -59.08% returns over the last 6 months and -81.85% over the last 12 months.
    Tilak Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.370.360.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.370.360.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.03--
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.750.221.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54---1.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.330.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.170.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.46-0.39-0.76
    Other Income0.950.200.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.41-0.19-0.67
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.41-0.19-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.41-0.19-0.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.41-0.19-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.41-0.19-0.67
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3412.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.01-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.01-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited