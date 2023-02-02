Tilak Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 3934.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.37 0.36 0.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.37 0.36 0.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.03 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.75 0.22 1.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -- -1.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.25 0.33 0.06 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.46 0.17 0.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -0.39 -0.76 Other Income 0.95 0.20 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.41 -0.19 -0.67 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.41 -0.19 -0.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.41 -0.19 -0.67 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 -0.19 -0.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.41 -0.19 -0.67 Equity Share Capital 22.37 22.34 12.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 -0.01 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.01 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 -0.01 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.01 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited