TIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 32.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

TIL shares closed at 177.10 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.26% over the last 12 months.