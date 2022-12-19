 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 32.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

TIL shares closed at 177.10 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.26% over the last 12 months.

TIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.52 15.35 16.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.52 15.35 16.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.02 2.55 10.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.30 7.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.48 10.39 -9.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.22 10.64 14.71
Depreciation 2.35 2.33 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.77 8.09 17.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.59 -18.95 -26.99
Other Income 2.49 4.48 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.10 -14.47 -26.37
Interest 9.45 9.31 9.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.55 -23.78 -35.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.55 -23.78 -35.54
Tax -1.01 -0.56 -3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.54 -23.22 -32.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.54 -23.22 -32.10
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.48 -23.15 -32.00
Diluted EPS -21.48 -23.15 -32.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.48 -23.15 -32.00
Diluted EPS -21.48 -23.15 -32.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #TIL
first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am