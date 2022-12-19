English
    TIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

    December 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 32.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

    TIL shares closed at 177.10 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.26% over the last 12 months.

    TIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.5215.3516.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.5215.3516.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.022.5510.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.307.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.4810.39-9.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.2210.6414.71
    Depreciation2.352.332.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.778.0917.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.59-18.95-26.99
    Other Income2.494.480.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.10-14.47-26.37
    Interest9.459.319.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.55-23.78-35.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.55-23.78-35.54
    Tax-1.01-0.56-3.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.54-23.22-32.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.54-23.22-32.10
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.48-23.15-32.00
    Diluted EPS-21.48-23.15-32.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.48-23.15-32.00
    Diluted EPS-21.48-23.15-32.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am