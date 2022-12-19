TIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y
December 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 32.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.
TIL shares closed at 177.10 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.26% over the last 12 months.
|TIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|15.35
|16.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|15.35
|16.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.02
|2.55
|10.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.30
|7.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.48
|10.39
|-9.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.22
|10.64
|14.71
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.33
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.77
|8.09
|17.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.59
|-18.95
|-26.99
|Other Income
|2.49
|4.48
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.10
|-14.47
|-26.37
|Interest
|9.45
|9.31
|9.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.55
|-23.78
|-35.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.55
|-23.78
|-35.54
|Tax
|-1.01
|-0.56
|-3.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.54
|-23.22
|-32.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.54
|-23.22
|-32.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.48
|-23.15
|-32.00
|Diluted EPS
|-21.48
|-23.15
|-32.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.48
|-23.15
|-32.00
|Diluted EPS
|-21.48
|-23.15
|-32.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited