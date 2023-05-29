TIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in March 2023 down 22.93% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2023 up 93.02% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 55.23% from Rs. 27.36 crore in March 2022.
TIL shares closed at 130.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.31% over the last 12 months.
|TIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.86
|11.10
|20.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.86
|11.10
|20.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.10
|2.06
|0.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|2.00
|6.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.62
|4.49
|4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.67
|8.20
|10.82
|Depreciation
|2.02
|2.25
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.98
|7.18
|29.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.09
|-15.08
|-34.19
|Other Income
|2.82
|1.07
|4.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.27
|-14.01
|-29.86
|Interest
|8.37
|9.11
|7.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.64
|-23.12
|-37.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-259.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.64
|-23.12
|-297.04
|Tax
|-0.52
|-1.72
|19.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.12
|-21.40
|-316.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.12
|-21.40
|-316.69
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.05
|-21.34
|-315.73
|Diluted EPS
|-22.05
|-21.34
|-315.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.05
|-21.34
|-315.73
|Diluted EPS
|-22.05
|-21.34
|-315.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited