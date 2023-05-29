TIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in March 2023 down 22.93% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2023 up 93.02% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 55.23% from Rs. 27.36 crore in March 2022.

TIL shares closed at 130.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.31% over the last 12 months.