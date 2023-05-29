English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in March 2023 down 22.93% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2023 up 93.02% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 55.23% from Rs. 27.36 crore in March 2022.

    TIL shares closed at 130.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.31% over the last 12 months.

    TIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8611.1020.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8611.1020.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.102.060.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.562.006.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.624.494.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.678.2010.82
    Depreciation2.022.252.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.987.1829.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.09-15.08-34.19
    Other Income2.821.074.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.27-14.01-29.86
    Interest8.379.117.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.64-23.12-37.51
    Exceptional Items-----259.53
    P/L Before Tax-22.64-23.12-297.04
    Tax-0.52-1.7219.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.12-21.40-316.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.12-21.40-316.69
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.05-21.34-315.73
    Diluted EPS-22.05-21.34-315.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.05-21.34-315.73
    Diluted EPS-22.05-21.34-315.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #TIL
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am