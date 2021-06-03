TIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, down 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in March 2021 down 10.78% from Rs. 78.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2021 down 0.63% from Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021 up 3.48% from Rs. 35.59 crore in March 2020.

TIL shares closed at 176.80 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and 36.47% over the last 12 months.