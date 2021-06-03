TIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, down 10.78% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in March 2021 down 10.78% from Rs. 78.01 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2021 down 0.63% from Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021 up 3.48% from Rs. 35.59 crore in March 2020.
TIL shares closed at 176.80 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and 36.47% over the last 12 months.
|TIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.60
|114.92
|78.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.60
|114.92
|78.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.32
|50.33
|20.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.41
|32.48
|34.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.77
|-5.43
|-7.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.66
|15.08
|14.94
|Depreciation
|2.93
|2.97
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.44
|8.93
|50.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.39
|10.56
|-38.86
|Other Income
|1.11
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.28
|10.56
|-38.85
|Interest
|8.66
|8.39
|9.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-45.94
|2.17
|-47.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.94
|2.17
|-47.98
|Tax
|-12.37
|-0.14
|-14.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.57
|2.31
|-33.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.57
|2.31
|-33.36
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.47
|2.30
|-33.26
|Diluted EPS
|-33.47
|2.30
|-33.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.47
|2.30
|-33.26
|Diluted EPS
|-33.47
|2.30
|-33.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited