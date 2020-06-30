TIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, down 42.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in March 2020 down 42.72% from Rs. 136.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2020 down 348.03% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.59 crore in March 2020 down 248.79% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2019.

TIL shares closed at 147.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.23% over the last 12 months.