TIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, down 42.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in March 2020 down 42.72% from Rs. 136.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2020 down 348.03% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.59 crore in March 2020 down 248.79% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2019.
TIL shares closed at 147.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.23% over the last 12 months.
|TIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.01
|81.89
|136.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.01
|81.89
|136.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.66
|40.90
|89.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.94
|10.93
|11.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.61
|-8.67
|-20.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.94
|18.53
|19.03
|Depreciation
|3.26
|3.33
|3.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.68
|8.33
|17.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.86
|8.54
|16.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|4.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.85
|8.54
|20.86
|Interest
|9.13
|7.66
|7.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.98
|0.88
|13.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.98
|0.88
|13.67
|Tax
|-14.62
|-0.24
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.36
|1.12
|13.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.36
|1.12
|13.45
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.26
|1.11
|13.41
|Diluted EPS
|-33.26
|1.11
|13.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.26
|1.11
|13.41
|Diluted EPS
|-33.26
|1.11
|13.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm