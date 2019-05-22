TIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.18 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.18 crore in March 2019 up 10.92% from Rs. 122.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2019 up 111.81% from Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2019 up 42.55% from Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2018.

TIL EPS has increased to Rs. 13.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2018.

TIL shares closed at 217.20 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.48% over the last 12 months.