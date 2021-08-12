TIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, down 76.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in June 2021 down 76.84% from Rs. 44.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.48 crore in June 2021 down 90% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.72 crore in June 2021 down 206.61% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2020.

TIL shares closed at 175.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 17.94% over the last 12 months.