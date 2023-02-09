 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2021.

TIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.10 1.52 17.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.10 1.52 17.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.06 3.02 4.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 0.23 1.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.49 -3.48 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.20 9.22 15.11
Depreciation 2.25 2.35 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.18 5.77 20.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.08 -15.59 -26.62
Other Income 1.07 2.49 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.01 -13.10 -26.33
Interest 9.11 9.45 9.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.12 -22.55 -36.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.12 -22.55 -36.08
Tax -1.72 -1.01 -4.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.40 -21.54 -31.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.40 -21.54 -31.21
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.34 -21.48 -31.12
Diluted EPS -21.34 -21.48 -31.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.34 -21.48 -31.12
Diluted EPS -21.34 -21.48 -31.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited