TIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2021.
TIL shares closed at 174.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|TIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.10
|1.52
|17.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.10
|1.52
|17.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|3.02
|4.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|0.23
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.49
|-3.48
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.20
|9.22
|15.11
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.35
|2.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.18
|5.77
|20.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.08
|-15.59
|-26.62
|Other Income
|1.07
|2.49
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.01
|-13.10
|-26.33
|Interest
|9.11
|9.45
|9.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.12
|-22.55
|-36.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.12
|-22.55
|-36.08
|Tax
|-1.72
|-1.01
|-4.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.40
|-21.54
|-31.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.40
|-21.54
|-31.21
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.34
|-21.48
|-31.12
|Diluted EPS
|-21.34
|-21.48
|-31.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.34
|-21.48
|-31.12
|Diluted EPS
|-21.34
|-21.48
|-31.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
