    TIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2021.

    TIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.101.5217.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.101.5217.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.063.024.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.000.231.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.49-3.480.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.209.2215.11
    Depreciation2.252.352.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.185.7720.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.08-15.59-26.62
    Other Income1.072.490.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.01-13.10-26.33
    Interest9.119.459.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.12-22.55-36.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.12-22.55-36.08
    Tax-1.72-1.01-4.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.40-21.54-31.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.40-21.54-31.21
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.34-21.48-31.12
    Diluted EPS-21.34-21.48-31.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.34-21.48-31.12
    Diluted EPS-21.34-21.48-31.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited