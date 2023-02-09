TIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2021.

TIL shares closed at 174.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.