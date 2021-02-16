TIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.92 crore, up 40.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.92 crore in December 2020 up 40.33% from Rs. 81.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020 up 106.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2020 up 13.98% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2019.

TIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2019.

TIL shares closed at 177.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.30% over the last 12 months.