TIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.11 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.11 crore in December 2018 up 15.49% from Rs. 97.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2018 down 1.9% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2018 up 11.68% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2017.

TIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.25 in December 2017.

TIL shares closed at 227.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -60.08% over the last 12 months.