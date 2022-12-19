 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 32.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.98 crore in September 2021.

TIL shares closed at 178.00 on December 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.52 15.35 11.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.52 15.35 11.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.02 2.55 4.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.30 5.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.47 10.39 -6.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.22 10.64 14.72
Depreciation 2.35 2.33 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.77 8.12 34.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.60 -18.98 -43.91
Other Income 2.48 4.52 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.12 -14.46 -42.22
Interest 9.45 9.31 9.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.57 -23.77 -51.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.57 -23.77 -51.85
Tax -1.01 -0.56 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.56 -23.21 -53.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.56 -23.21 -53.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.56 -23.21 -53.52
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.49 -23.14 -53.36
Diluted EPS -21.49 -- -53.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.49 -23.14 -53.36
Diluted EPS -21.49 -- -53.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

