TIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 32.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.98 crore in September 2021.
TIL shares closed at 178.00 on December 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|TIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|15.35
|11.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|15.35
|11.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.02
|2.55
|4.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.30
|5.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.47
|10.39
|-6.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.22
|10.64
|14.72
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.33
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.77
|8.12
|34.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.60
|-18.98
|-43.91
|Other Income
|2.48
|4.52
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.12
|-14.46
|-42.22
|Interest
|9.45
|9.31
|9.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.57
|-23.77
|-51.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.57
|-23.77
|-51.85
|Tax
|-1.01
|-0.56
|1.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.56
|-23.21
|-53.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.56
|-23.21
|-53.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.56
|-23.21
|-53.52
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.49
|-23.14
|-53.36
|Diluted EPS
|-21.49
|--
|-53.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.49
|-23.14
|-53.36
|Diluted EPS
|-21.49
|--
|-53.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited