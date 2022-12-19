TIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 32.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.98 crore in September 2021.

TIL shares closed at 178.00 on December 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.