English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Webinar @8pm today: TRADING OPTIONS ON BITCOIN AND ETHEREUM; Speaker Pankaj Balani, CEO & Co-founder, Delta Exchange.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

    December 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 90.87% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 32.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 23.98 crore in September 2021.

    TIL shares closed at 178.00 on December 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.

    TIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.5215.3511.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.5215.3511.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.022.554.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.305.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.4710.39-6.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.2210.6414.72
    Depreciation2.352.332.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.778.1234.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.60-18.98-43.91
    Other Income2.484.521.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.12-14.46-42.22
    Interest9.459.319.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.57-23.77-51.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.57-23.77-51.85
    Tax-1.01-0.561.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.56-23.21-53.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.56-23.21-53.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.56-23.21-53.52
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.49-23.14-53.36
    Diluted EPS-21.49---53.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.49-23.14-53.36
    Diluted EPS-21.49---53.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #TIL
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am