TIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, down 12.29% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in March 2021 down 12.29% from Rs. 79.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2021 down 56.01% from Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.44 crore in March 2021 down 45.45% from Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2020.
TIL shares closed at 178.05 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.60
|114.92
|79.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.60
|114.92
|79.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.32
|50.33
|20.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.41
|32.48
|34.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-5.44
|-5.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.71
|15.13
|14.98
|Depreciation
|2.93
|2.97
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.93
|9.29
|55.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.20
|10.16
|-44.73
|Other Income
|0.83
|1.73
|15.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.37
|11.89
|-29.00
|Interest
|8.71
|8.45
|9.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.08
|3.44
|-38.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.08
|3.44
|-38.25
|Tax
|-12.34
|-0.14
|-14.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.74
|3.58
|-23.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.74
|3.58
|-23.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.74
|3.58
|-23.55
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.63
|3.57
|-23.47
|Diluted EPS
|-36.63
|3.57
|-23.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.63
|3.57
|-23.47
|Diluted EPS
|-36.63
|3.57
|-23.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
