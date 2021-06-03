TIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, down 12.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in March 2021 down 12.29% from Rs. 79.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2021 down 56.01% from Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.44 crore in March 2021 down 45.45% from Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2020.

TIL shares closed at 178.05 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)