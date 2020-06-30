TIL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore, down 39.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore in March 2020 down 39.33% from Rs. 130.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2020 down 282.7% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2020 down 210.05% from Rs. 23.39 crore in March 2019.

TIL shares closed at 147.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.59% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.