TIL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore, down 39.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.35 crore in March 2020 down 39.33% from Rs. 130.78 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2020 down 282.7% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2020 down 210.05% from Rs. 23.39 crore in March 2019.
TIL shares closed at 147.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.59% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.
|TIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.35
|81.89
|130.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.35
|81.89
|130.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.66
|40.90
|89.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.94
|10.93
|9.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.24
|-8.15
|-25.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.98
|18.59
|19.09
|Depreciation
|3.26
|3.33
|3.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.48
|8.85
|18.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.73
|7.44
|15.63
|Other Income
|15.73
|0.69
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.00
|8.13
|20.33
|Interest
|9.25
|7.77
|7.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.25
|0.36
|13.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.25
|0.36
|13.14
|Tax
|-14.70
|-0.24
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.55
|0.60
|12.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.55
|0.60
|12.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.55
|0.60
|12.89
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.47
|0.59
|12.85
|Diluted EPS
|-23.47
|0.59
|12.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.47
|0.59
|12.85
|Diluted EPS
|-23.47
|0.59
|12.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm