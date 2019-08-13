TIL Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.27 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.27 crore in June 2019 up 17.15% from Rs. 91.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2019 up 156.2% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2019 up 37.88% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2018.

TIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2018.

TIL shares closed at 217.20 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.