TIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.

TIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.10 1.52 16.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.10 1.52 16.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.06 3.02 10.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 0.23 7.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.50 -3.47 -9.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.20 9.22 14.71
Depreciation 2.25 2.35 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.18 5.77 17.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.09 -15.60 -27.09
Other Income 1.06 2.48 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.03 -13.12 -26.47
Interest 9.11 9.45 9.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.14 -22.57 -35.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.14 -22.57 -35.64
Tax -1.72 -1.01 -3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.42 -21.56 -32.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.42 -21.56 -32.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.42 -21.56 -32.20
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.36 -21.49 -32.10
Diluted EPS -21.36 -21.49 -32.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.36 -21.49 -32.10
Diluted EPS -21.36 -21.49 -32.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited