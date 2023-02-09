TIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.
TIL shares closed at 174.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|TIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.10
|1.52
|16.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.10
|1.52
|16.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|3.02
|10.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|0.23
|7.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.50
|-3.47
|-9.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.20
|9.22
|14.71
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.35
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.18
|5.77
|17.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.09
|-15.60
|-27.09
|Other Income
|1.06
|2.48
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.03
|-13.12
|-26.47
|Interest
|9.11
|9.45
|9.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.14
|-22.57
|-35.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.14
|-22.57
|-35.64
|Tax
|-1.72
|-1.01
|-3.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.42
|-21.56
|-32.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.42
|-21.56
|-32.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.42
|-21.56
|-32.20
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.36
|-21.49
|-32.10
|Diluted EPS
|-21.36
|-21.49
|-32.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.36
|-21.49
|-32.10
|Diluted EPS
|-21.36
|-21.49
|-32.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited