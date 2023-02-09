English
    TIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 31.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.

    TIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.101.5216.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.101.5216.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.063.0210.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.000.237.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.50-3.47-9.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.209.2214.71
    Depreciation2.252.352.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.185.7717.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.09-15.60-27.09
    Other Income1.062.480.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.03-13.12-26.47
    Interest9.119.459.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.14-22.57-35.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.14-22.57-35.64
    Tax-1.72-1.01-3.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.42-21.56-32.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.42-21.56-32.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.42-21.56-32.20
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.36-21.49-32.10
    Diluted EPS-21.36-21.49-32.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.36-21.49-32.10
    Diluted EPS-21.36-21.49-32.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited