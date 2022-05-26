Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 43.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in March 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 6.60 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.