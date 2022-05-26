 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 43.33% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in March 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 6.60 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.

Tijaria Polypipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.56 17.70 23.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.56 17.70 23.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.42 15.07 19.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.09 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.90 0.40 2.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.66 0.58
Depreciation 1.00 1.03 1.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 3.52 4.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.64 -3.07 -4.80
Other Income 0.11 0.04 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.53 -3.03 -4.09
Interest 2.01 2.02 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.53 -5.05 -5.59
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -7.53 -5.05 -5.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.53 -5.05 -5.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.53 -5.05 -5.60
Equity Share Capital 28.63 28.63 28.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -1.77 -1.93
Diluted EPS -2.62 -1.77 -1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -1.77 -1.93
Diluted EPS -2.62 -1.77 -1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tijaria Polypip #Tijaria Polypipes
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.