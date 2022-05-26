Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 43.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in March 2022 down 43.33% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2021.
Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 6.60 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tijaria Polypipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.56
|17.70
|23.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.56
|17.70
|23.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.42
|15.07
|19.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.09
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.90
|0.40
|2.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.66
|0.58
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.03
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|3.52
|4.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.64
|-3.07
|-4.80
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.04
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|-3.03
|-4.09
|Interest
|2.01
|2.02
|1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-5.05
|-5.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.53
|-5.05
|-5.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.53
|-5.05
|-5.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.53
|-5.05
|-5.60
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-1.77
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-1.77
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-1.77
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-1.77
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited