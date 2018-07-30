Tijaria Polypip standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 36.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.09 24.82 15.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.09 24.82 15.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24.58 17.26 8.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 0.33 0.21 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 0.02 10.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.58 0.51 0.41 Depreciation 1.61 1.96 2.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.80 6.89 4.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.21 -2.14 -9.93 Other Income 0.62 0.16 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.83 -1.98 -9.81 Interest 2.31 1.78 2.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.52 -3.76 -11.95 Exceptional Items 0.01 -0.04 -0.08 P/L Before Tax 1.53 -3.80 -12.03 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.53 -3.80 -12.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.66 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.53 -3.14 -12.03 Equity Share Capital 25.16 23.63 23.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.65 -1.33 -5.09 Diluted EPS 0.65 -1.33 -5.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.65 -1.33 -5.09 Diluted EPS 0.65 -1.33 -5.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited