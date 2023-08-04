Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore, down 60.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore in June 2023 down 60.82% from Rs. 107.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 53.68% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 53.81% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 366.50 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 61.88% over the last 12 months.