    Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore, down 60.82% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore in June 2023 down 60.82% from Rs. 107.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 53.68% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 53.81% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022.

    Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

    Tiger Logistics shares closed at 366.50 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 61.88% over the last 12 months.

    Tiger Logistics India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0261.04107.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0261.04107.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.6151.82--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.263.372.69
    Depreciation0.170.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.583.2698.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.385.46
    Other Income0.411.400.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.803.786.23
    Interest0.030.040.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.773.746.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.773.746.12
    Tax0.671.531.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.102.214.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.102.214.54
    Equity Share Capital10.5710.5710.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.914.00
    Diluted EPS2.092.914.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.914.00
    Diluted EPS2.092.914.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

