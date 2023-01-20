 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore, down 56.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore in December 2022 down 56.84% from Rs. 191.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in December 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 415.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.14% over the last 12 months.

Tiger Logistics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.83 182.24 191.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.83 182.24 191.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.51 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 166.90 175.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.29 2.78 2.74
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.19 2.64 2.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.65 9.74 10.68
Other Income 2.40 0.87 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 10.61 11.64
Interest 0.01 0.41 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.03 10.20 11.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.03 10.20 11.45
Tax 2.76 2.27 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.27 7.92 9.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.27 7.92 9.89
Equity Share Capital 10.57 10.57 10.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 7.14 9.35
Diluted EPS 7.90 7.14 9.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 7.49 9.35
Diluted EPS 7.90 7.14 9.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

