Tierra Agrotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore, up 91.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore in September 2022 up 91.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.
Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 140.10 on October 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Tierra Agrotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.71
|39.05
|4.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.71
|39.05
|4.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.98
|7.63
|2.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|17.92
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.81
|3.63
|3.25
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.14
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|3.14
|3.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.47
|6.59
|-5.50
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.42
|6.62
|-5.47
|Interest
|2.98
|2.55
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.40
|4.07
|-7.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.40
|4.07
|-7.43
|Tax
|-1.45
|0.03
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.94
|4.04
|-6.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.94
|4.04
|-6.47
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|1.61
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|1.61
|-2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|1.61
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|1.61
|-2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited