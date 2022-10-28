Tierra Agrotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore, up 91.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore in September 2022 up 91.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 140.10 on October 27, 2022 (BSE)