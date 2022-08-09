Tierra Agrotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.05 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.05 crore in June 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 34.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

Tierra Agrotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2021.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 154.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)