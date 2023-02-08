 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tierra Agrotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, down 2.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

Tierra Agrotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.04 8.71 4.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.04 8.71 4.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.98 5.98 4.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 -0.78 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.13 3.81 3.07
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 -0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.63 3.97 3.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.67 -4.47 -5.49
Other Income 0.07 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.60 -4.42 -5.41
Interest 3.06 2.98 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.66 -7.40 -7.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.66 -7.40 -7.89
Tax -3.25 -1.45 -0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.41 -5.94 -7.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.41 -5.94 -7.27
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 25.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.74 -2.36 -2.89
Diluted EPS -3.74 -2.36 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.74 -2.36 -2.89
Diluted EPS -3.74 -2.36 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited