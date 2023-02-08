English
    Tierra Agrotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, down 2.81% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

    Tierra Agrotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.048.714.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.048.714.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.985.984.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-0.78-1.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.133.813.07
    Depreciation0.190.19-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.633.973.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.67-4.47-5.49
    Other Income0.070.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.60-4.42-5.41
    Interest3.062.982.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.66-7.40-7.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.66-7.40-7.89
    Tax-3.25-1.45-0.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.41-5.94-7.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.41-5.94-7.27
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-2.36-2.89
    Diluted EPS-3.74-2.36--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-2.36-2.89
    Diluted EPS-3.74-2.36--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited