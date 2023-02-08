Tierra Agrotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, down 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 127.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months