Tierra Agrotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, down 2.81% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.
Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 127.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months
|Tierra Agrotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.04
|8.71
|4.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.04
|8.71
|4.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.98
|5.98
|4.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.13
|3.81
|3.07
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.63
|3.97
|3.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.67
|-4.47
|-5.49
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.60
|-4.42
|-5.41
|Interest
|3.06
|2.98
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.66
|-7.40
|-7.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.66
|-7.40
|-7.89
|Tax
|-3.25
|-1.45
|-0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.41
|-5.94
|-7.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.41
|-5.94
|-7.27
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-2.36
|-2.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-2.36
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-2.36
|-2.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-2.36
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited