Tierra Agrotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore, up 69.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore in September 2022 up 69.31% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 9.41% from Rs. 6.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2021.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 140.10 on October 27, 2022 (BSE)