Tierra Agrotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore, up 69.31% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore in September 2022 up 69.31% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 9.41% from Rs. 6.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2021.
Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 140.10 on October 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Tierra Agrotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.71
|39.05
|34.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.71
|39.05
|34.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.98
|7.63
|9.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|17.92
|13.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|3.97
|3.49
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.15
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|3.20
|2.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.80
|6.19
|4.91
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|6.22
|4.97
|Interest
|2.98
|2.55
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.73
|3.67
|3.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.73
|3.67
|3.09
|Tax
|-1.45
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.28
|3.64
|3.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.28
|3.64
|3.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.28
|3.64
|3.06
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.49
|1.45
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|1.45
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.49
|1.45
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|1.45
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited