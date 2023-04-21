Tierra Agrotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, down 37.22% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.31 4.04 13.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.31 4.04 13.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 22.91 3.98 17.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.89 -0.22 -7.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.60 4.38 3.75 Depreciation 0.26 0.19 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.03 5.65 2.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.60 -9.93 -2.52 Other Income 0.46 0.07 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.14 -9.86 -2.51 Interest 2.86 3.06 2.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.01 -12.92 -4.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -21.01 -12.92 -4.91 Tax -5.10 -3.26 -2.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.91 -9.66 -2.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.91 -9.66 -2.08 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.91 -9.66 -2.08 Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 25.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.32 -3.84 -0.83 Diluted EPS -6.32 -3.84 -0.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.32 -3.84 -0.83 Diluted EPS -6.32 -3.84 -0.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited