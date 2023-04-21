English
    Tierra Agrotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, down 37.22% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in March 2023 down 37.22% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2023 down 664.26% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2023 down 641.91% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 120.10 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months
    Tierra Agrotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.314.0413.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.314.0413.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.913.9817.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.89-0.22-7.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.383.75
    Depreciation0.260.190.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.035.652.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.60-9.93-2.52
    Other Income0.460.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.14-9.86-2.51
    Interest2.863.062.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.01-12.92-4.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.01-12.92-4.91
    Tax-5.10-3.26-2.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.91-9.66-2.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.91-9.66-2.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.91-9.66-2.08
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.32-3.84-0.83
    Diluted EPS-6.32-3.84-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.32-3.84-0.83
    Diluted EPS-6.32-3.84-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

