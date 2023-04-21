Tierra Agrotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, down 37.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in March 2023 down 37.22% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2023 down 664.26% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2023 down 641.91% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.
|Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 120.10 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months
|Tierra Agrotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.31
|4.04
|13.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.31
|4.04
|13.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.91
|3.98
|17.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.89
|-0.22
|-7.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.60
|4.38
|3.75
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.19
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.03
|5.65
|2.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.60
|-9.93
|-2.52
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.14
|-9.86
|-2.51
|Interest
|2.86
|3.06
|2.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.01
|-12.92
|-4.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.01
|-12.92
|-4.91
|Tax
|-5.10
|-3.26
|-2.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.91
|-9.66
|-2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.91
|-9.66
|-2.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.91
|-9.66
|-2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|-3.84
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|-3.84
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|-3.84
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|-3.84
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited