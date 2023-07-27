Tierra Agrotech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore in June 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 39.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 up 31.36% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2023 up 23.7% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2022.

Tierra Agrotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 121.10 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.