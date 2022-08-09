 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tierra Agrotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.05 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tierra Agrotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.05 crore in June 2022 up 14.64% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

Tierra Agrotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

Tierra Agrotech shares closed at 154.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)

Tierra Agrotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.05 13.24
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.05 13.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.63 17.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.92 -7.72
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 3.97 3.75
Depreciation 0.15 0.10
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 3.20 2.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.19 -2.52
Other Income 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.22 -2.51
Interest 2.55 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.67 -4.91
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.67 -4.91
Tax 0.03 -2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.64 -2.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.64 -2.08
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.64 -2.08
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 -0.83
Diluted EPS 1.45 -0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 -0.83
Diluted EPS 1.45 -0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

