 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tide Water Oil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.16 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 363.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 323.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 44.47% from Rs. 30.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.09 crore in September 2022 down 42.81% from Rs. 42.12 crore in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.65 in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,019.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.

Tide Water Oil
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 363.16 349.04 323.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 363.16 349.04 323.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.66 235.37 192.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.76 12.19 10.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.99 -25.28 -6.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.81 22.70 21.38
Depreciation 2.64 2.58 2.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.13 74.01 75.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.15 27.47 28.71
Other Income 7.30 2.85 10.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.45 30.32 39.41
Interest 0.29 0.32 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.16 30.00 39.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.16 30.00 39.07
Tax 4.50 6.45 9.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.66 23.55 30.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.66 23.55 30.00
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.80 13.86 17.65
Diluted EPS 9.80 13.86 17.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.80 13.86 17.65
Diluted EPS 9.80 13.86 17.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am