    Tide Water Oil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.16 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 363.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 323.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 44.47% from Rs. 30.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.09 crore in September 2022 down 42.81% from Rs. 42.12 crore in September 2021.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.65 in September 2021.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,019.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations363.16349.04323.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations363.16349.04323.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.66235.37192.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.7612.1910.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.99-25.28-6.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8122.7021.38
    Depreciation2.642.582.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.1374.0175.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1527.4728.71
    Other Income7.302.8510.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4530.3239.41
    Interest0.290.320.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1630.0039.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.1630.0039.07
    Tax4.506.459.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6623.5530.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6623.5530.00
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8013.8617.65
    Diluted EPS9.8013.8617.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8013.8617.65
    Diluted EPS9.8013.8617.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

