Tide Water Oil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.90 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.90 crore in March 2020 down 18.78% from Rs. 311.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2020 down 17.46% from Rs. 28.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.90 crore in March 2020 down 23.38% from Rs. 45.55 crore in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 84.00 in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 4,030.00 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.