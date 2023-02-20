Tide Water Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.47% from Rs. 348.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.