Tide Water Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.47% from Rs. 348.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 391.48 363.16 348.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 391.48 363.16 348.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 251.00 245.66 207.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.15 11.76 11.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -7.99 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.51 22.81 22.31
Depreciation 2.63 2.64 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.84 74.13 78.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.77 14.15 26.96
Other Income 16.36 7.30 11.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.13 21.45 38.23
Interest 0.30 0.29 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.83 21.16 37.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.83 21.16 37.90
Tax 5.88 4.50 8.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.95 16.66 29.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.95 16.66 29.30
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.92 9.80 17.24
Diluted EPS 12.92 9.80 17.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.92 9.80 17.24
Diluted EPS 12.92 9.80 17.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited