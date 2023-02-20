Tide Water Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.47% from Rs. 348.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 981.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.