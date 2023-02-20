English
    Tide Water Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.47% from Rs. 348.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in December 2021.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 981.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.48363.16348.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.48363.16348.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.00245.66207.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1511.7611.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.58-7.99-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5122.8122.31
    Depreciation2.632.642.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.8474.1378.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7714.1526.96
    Other Income16.367.3011.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1321.4538.23
    Interest0.300.290.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.8321.1637.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.8321.1637.90
    Tax5.884.508.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.9516.6629.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.9516.6629.30
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.929.8017.24
    Diluted EPS12.929.8017.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.929.8017.24
    Diluted EPS12.929.8017.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil
