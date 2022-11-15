 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tide Water Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore in September 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 394.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2022 down 36.16% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2022 down 27.1% from Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.83 in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,019.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.

Tide Water Oil
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.02 438.80 394.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.02 438.80 394.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 274.73 272.75 227.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.48 25.29 18.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -18.29 -2.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.21 29.24 27.60
Depreciation 3.78 3.81 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.16 90.02 84.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.06 35.98 34.60
Other Income 3.17 3.89 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.23 39.87 38.75
Interest 0.40 0.43 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.83 39.44 38.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.83 39.44 38.34
Tax 7.36 7.94 10.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.47 31.50 27.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.47 31.50 27.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.96 2.22 4.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.43 33.72 32.00
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 19.84 18.83
Diluted EPS 12.02 19.84 18.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 19.84 18.83
Diluted EPS 12.02 19.84 18.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am