Tide Water Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore in September 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 394.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2022 down 36.16% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2022 down 27.1% from Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.83 in September 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,019.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.