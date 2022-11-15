English
    Tide Water Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.02 crore in September 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 394.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2022 down 36.16% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2022 down 27.1% from Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2021.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.83 in September 2021.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,019.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.99% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.02438.80394.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.02438.80394.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.73272.75227.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.4825.2918.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-18.29-2.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2129.2427.60
    Depreciation3.783.813.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.1690.0284.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0635.9834.60
    Other Income3.173.894.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2339.8738.75
    Interest0.400.430.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.8339.4438.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.8339.4438.34
    Tax7.367.9410.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4731.5027.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4731.5027.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.962.224.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.4333.7232.00
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0219.8418.83
    Diluted EPS12.0219.8418.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0219.8418.83
    Diluted EPS12.0219.8418.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am