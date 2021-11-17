Tide Water Oil Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 394.06 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.06 crore in September 2021 up 20.7% from Rs. 326.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021 down 19.13% from Rs. 39.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2021 down 21.67% from Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2020.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 116.42 in September 2020.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,696.15 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)