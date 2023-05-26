English
    Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 469.91 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 469.91 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 444.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.39 crore in March 2023 down 9% from Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2023 down 12.92% from Rs. 51.77 crore in March 2022.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.24 in March 2022.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 901.40 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations469.91497.07444.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations469.91497.07444.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.17293.93263.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.6629.6342.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.724.78-18.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.0130.1228.21
    Depreciation3.754.214.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.53104.8983.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0729.5141.24
    Other Income4.263.676.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3333.1847.64
    Interest0.310.350.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.0232.8347.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.0232.8347.31
    Tax8.259.0311.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7723.8035.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7723.8035.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.622.151.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.3925.9537.79
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.2415.2722.24
    Diluted EPS20.2415.2722.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.2415.2722.24
    Diluted EPS20.2415.2722.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
