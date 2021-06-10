MARKET NEWS

Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.68 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 364.68 crore in March 2021 up 19.55% from Rs. 305.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2021 up 58.02% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.52 crore in March 2021 up 47.51% from Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2020.

Tide Water Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 107.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 68.26 in March 2020.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 10,948.60 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 147.24% returns over the last 6 months and 179.46% over the last 12 months.

Tide Water Oil
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations364.68364.32305.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations364.68364.32305.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials212.39184.14163.58
Purchase of Traded Goods28.0419.2322.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.14-9.61-22.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.8525.9026.89
Depreciation3.663.643.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.5988.4287.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2952.6024.38
Other Income6.574.885.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8657.4830.30
Interest0.870.490.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.9956.9929.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.9956.9929.93
Tax12.1813.709.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8143.2920.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8143.2920.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates3.854.402.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.6647.6923.20
Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS107.85140.3168.26
Diluted EPS107.85140.3168.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS107.85140.3168.26
Diluted EPS107.85140.3168.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

