Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 305.04 crore, down 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.15% from Rs. 363.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020 down 15.91% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2020 down 24.08% from Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 81.17 in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 4,030.00 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.