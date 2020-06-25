App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 305.04 crore, down 16.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.15% from Rs. 363.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020 down 15.91% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2020 down 24.08% from Rs. 44.22 crore in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 81.17 in March 2019.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 4,030.00 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

Tide Water Oil
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations305.04345.99363.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations305.04345.99363.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials163.58159.39208.52
Purchase of Traded Goods22.0521.267.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.834.69-1.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.8925.5724.07
Depreciation3.273.282.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.7089.0486.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3842.7635.55
Other Income5.926.105.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3048.8641.54
Interest0.370.750.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9348.1140.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.9348.1140.69
Tax9.3611.2915.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5736.8224.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--1.09--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5737.9124.93
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.635.152.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2043.0627.59
Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS68.26126.6981.17
Diluted EPS68.26126.6981.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS68.26126.6981.17
Diluted EPS68.26126.6981.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.